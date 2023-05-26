GVMC to enrol sanitation workers for Central govt. insurance schemes

May 26, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Thursday said that it would pay the premium cost for the Central government’s twin social security schemes — the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) — to provide insurance coverage to its 8,050 sanitation workers, including outsourced ones.

The corporation would pay ₹36.70 lakh annually for the two policies, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said.

Addressing a press conference at the GVMC office on Thursday, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the civic body took the decision following the support of Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, district in-charge Minister V. Rajini and public representatives.

“Sanitation workers are the reason Visakhapatnam stays clean and green. In order to ensure their well-being, we decided to give them access to these insurance covers,” he said.

Recruitments

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that in December 2022, the GVMC issued a notification to fill vacancies of 482 vacant posts of outsourcing sanitation workers in the city, for which 5,217 applications were received from all 98 wards.

Among the applications, the GVMC has found that 146 candidates can be provided jobs on compassionate grounds. However, only 77 of the 146 have provided all the required documents.

“The remaining applicants should revert within the next week. They can hand over the required documents at the Zonal Commissioner’s office by May 31,” he added.

The civic chief added that a board has been constituted to recruit sanitation workers. “Recruitments will be done in a transparent manner. Applicants should not fall prey to middlemen,” he said.

