GVMC to distribute dustbins to 50,000 households

Officials want to encourage source segregation of waste

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will take up distribution of dustbins to 50,000 households to encourage source segregation under the civic body limits. The initiative was launched during the ‘Visakha Swachh Mahotsav’ programme, which was organised on the occasion of the 151 birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Visakha Swachh Mahotsav is being observed to create and spread awareness among the citizens of Visakhapatnam on the Swachh Bharat Mission activities that has been taken up by the GVMC for transforming Visakhapatnam into Swachh Visakha.

According to the GVMC officials, eligible households, who can’t afford dustbins, will be given green and blue dustbins by the corporation.

The households can now segregate dry and wet waste before giving it to the sanitary staff who come for garbage collection every morning.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that public have been cooperative and very encouraging for every request and initiative of the civic body due to which the corporation has achieved several honours. She also recalled services of Ward/Village Secretariats, who completed one-year of their service on Friday.

MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy lauded Swachh Bharat initiative of the Central government and said that it was a game-changer which stressed on the importance of cleanliness amongst every Indian citizen.

He also appealed to industries to take steps to mitigate pollution in view of public health. He said that Vizag has been witnessing iron ore and coal pollution at some parts.

TDP MLA (South) Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar appreciated the sanitary staff for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Anakapalle MP B. Sathyavathi and BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav also remembered Mahatma Gandhi and spoke how the city has improved in cleanliness in the last few years with effective governance.

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, Swachh Bharat ambassadors, large number of Self-Help Group members, ASHA workers, sanitary staff and ward volunteers were present.

The GVMC officials released pamphlets and posters to create awareness about cleanliness in the view of Swachh Survekshan-2021.

Stalls were set up to create awareness about source segregation, ongoing projects like Waste-to-Energy recycling plant and a few others.

Swachh Awards were given to best resident welfare associations (RWAs), hospitals, industries, government offices, hotels, NGOs, SHGs, markets and others.