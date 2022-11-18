GVMC to constitute a special cell to check sanitation in city

November 18, 2022 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is coming up with a strategy to improve sanitation in the city.

Keeping in view alleged irregularities, complaints regarding staff absence and non-clearance of garbage in various wards, the GVMC is constituting a special cell which would work from the City Operations Centre (COC) to monitor the performance of men and machinery.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that this year, the corporation has achieved fourth rank in Swachh Survekshan rankings and is aiming for a place in the top two in the coming survey. To achieve such targets, we need to focus on sanitation issues, he said.

He said that the first issue to be addressed is the staff crunch. The long-pending demand to recruit sanitation staff will be resolved as the corporation has received required permissions from Collector A. Mallikarjuna for recruiting 500 sanitation workers initially on an outsourcing basis at the earliest, he said.

The Commissioner said that in every Sachivalayam, the sanitation secretary and sanitation inspector were instructed to allot a dedicated stretch from 1 to 1.5 km to a particular sanitary worker, he said. Once all the workers are allotted their dedicated areas in the next 15 days, the GVMC would learn more about which ward and which zone in the city has a staff crunch. “Such an exercise will help us decide whether to recruit or to transfer existing staff,” he said.

Mr. Raja Babu said that the GVMC will have geo-tagging of all the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles as well as garbage transport vehicles. A special cell with staff working round the clock will be set up at COC who will check if the garbage is being transported regularly on time. They would also check the performance of staff through the CCTV cameras, he said.

“There are a number of complaints regarding inadequate staff and absence of CLAP vehicles. Once the cell starts working, these issues will be resolved,” he said.

Town Planning

The Commissioner said that the corporation is framing a policy to deal with the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in the city. He said that people should inform the nearest sachivalayam before undertaking the demolition of their structure. The GVMC will earmark a spot in each zone for the dumping of C&D waste. The C&D staff will shift the debris to their plant, he said. An exclusive toll-free number to receive complaints regarding illegal dumping of C&D waste, unauthorised constructions, delay in permissions for any plan will be shortly made operational, he said.

GVMC app

Mr. Raja Babu also said that the civic body is developing an exclusive comprehensive multi-utility app for its citizens. There were several apps exclusively for various operations like paying taxes or registering complaints, but this new mobile application which is under development will be user-friendly and will cater to all services., he said.

Responding on a question on bad condition of roads, the Commissioner said that road works around ₹200 crore would be taken up in the city, shortly. Already sanctions were given for works worth around ₹120 crore which include laying of both BT and CC roads at various parts of the city.