GVMC to conduct survey to identify SC, ST, BC and women voters

With the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issuing a GO fixing the number of wards in the city at 98, the GVMC is gearing up to take up further work finally leading to a notification of wards.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said once the electoral list was received from the State Election Commission, the survey to identify SC, ST, BC and women voters would take place based on it. “It is expected to be completed by January 16 if the list was received immediately,” she said. If the survey was completed and the categories of voters were identified as planned the notification of voter list is likely to be issued on January 21, Ms. Srijana said.

The State Election Commission had decided that the 2011 Census and the electoral list for the general election would be valid for the corporation election, she said. The average population for each ward is around 19,000 to 20,000. But the number of voters will be known only after receipt of the electoral lists

Based on the enumeration blocks used for 2011 Census a draft demarcation of 98 wards is made on which objections would be called for. The demarcation is generally based on natural boundaries, roads and on the basis of population.