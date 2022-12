GVMC to conduct ‘Spandana’ from 11 a.m. in Visakhapatnam on December 5

December 04, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari on Sunday said that grievance programme ‘Spandana’ will be conducted at the GVMC office on Monday (December 5). The timings for the programme is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She said that public can attend the programme and submit their grievances to the officials. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

