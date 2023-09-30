GVMC to conduct cleanliness drives at RK Beach, Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on October 1

September 30, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Coporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has appealed people to be a part of ‘Ek Thareek- Ek Ganta’ as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme being organised in the city on October 1. He said that the programme will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rushikonda Beach and R.K Beach. Public representatives, Swachh Bharat ambassadors, members of various NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and citizens will be taking part in the programme.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation is putting all efforts to increase greenery in the city. He said that as of now, the city has about 30% of green cover and with the support of the people, the corporation aims to increase it to 50%. He said that on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2, the corporation with the support of Naval officials will release seed balls on seven hills in Visakhapatnam region.

Officials from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) have planned mega cleanliness drives at the ‘Natural Arch’ situated at Mangamaripeta Beach, Thotlakonda, as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ on October 1. The cleaning programme will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The authorities have urged the public to come forward with active participation in this cleanliness drive.

