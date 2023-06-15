GVMC to campaign against single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam with greater vigour

June 15, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On June 5 last year, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had imposed a complete ban on the single-use plastic on the occasion of World Environment Day. The corporation has put up a sincere fight by organising mass awareness campaigns, involving citizens, stakeholders and bringing in alternatives to plastic for usage.

The campaign has yielded fruits, as there was a visible change among major section of people. The initiative picked up huge momentum, when the State Government had organised a mega beach clean-up drive involving over 22,000 people and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had exchanged agreement with a US-based NGO to invest ₹16,000 crore in plastic-free initiatives. However, a year down the lane, a section of people are still using plastic as alternatives are not easily available.

“Previously, there was a constant movement from the corporation reminding people about the plastic ban in some form. Every month, the GVMC used to organise some kind of programme for this eco-friendly purpose. However, initiatives stopped at one time, when people were very much accustomed to eco-friendly products. Once the awareness among the public picked up, we slowed down our campaign. Slowly, plastic took over again,” said a senior officer from the GVMC.

The corporation has also identified some tourist spots where plastic was completely banned. To make this happen, dumpbins were arranged and security was placed to ensure people do not carry plastic. However, the checks have been stopped ever since the Karthika Masam began last year.

Another senior official said that the GVMC officials have completely focussed on the G-20 meet for a long period of time, where the plastic ban was completely ignored. Plastic flexis made a comeback at public events, and plastic cups and plates were used in them. Though kiosks selling plastic alternative item were set up at 10 places, they barely served the purpose.

10 enforcement teams

Under the leadership of new Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, a new campaign in the name ‘Eco Vizag’ has been launched from World Environment Day. As part of the campaign, focus is laid on five components – Cleanliness, Greenery, Water Conservation, Plastic Ban and Pollution reduction. The GVMC has also formed 10 enforcement teams with two staff, who have been conducting inspections, suggesting ideas, resolving complaints and also organising programmes. Special vehicles were also allotted to the each team.

“Fight against plastic is a continuous process. We are trying to bring behavioural change among the citizens, that using plastic is harmful to the environment. The corporation is receiving support from the citizens, stakeholders and shopkeepers ever since the Eco-Vizag campaign was launched,” said Mr. Saikanth Varma. He said that in the last nine days, the enforcement teams conducted raids and seized 623 kg plastic and collected over ₹5.5 lakh as fine.

Mr. Saikanth Varma also said that the 10 kiosks which the GVMC had set up to sell alternatives to the plastic will be given a facelift. He said that Self Group Groups (SHGs) from the city will be given the responsibility to run them by selling all eco-friendly products.