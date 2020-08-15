GVMC taking up 832 development works: Municipal Commissioner

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana along with GVMC Special Officer and District Collector V. Vinay Chand unfurled the national flag on the GVMC premises on Saturday.
Ms. Srijana said that the GVMC has taking up 832 development works worth ₹125.91 crore, in which 142 have been going on. While 216 works are yet to kick-start, 95 works are under tender stage and 379 works have already been finished, she said. She said that with ₹4 crore, desiltation of major drains has been completed and with ₹5.68 crore, potholes have been repaired in the city.
Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy unfurled the national flag at the varsity campus on Saturday. Recalling the services of freedom fighters, the V-C said that the university would strive hard to achieve greater heights.
Officials from GITAM organised I-Day celebrations on the campus on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said that improving the health conditions of COVID-19 patients during the present situation is a great service to society and nation. He then appreciated the GITAM doctors and paramedical staff for their services to patients.
Members of CPI(M), CPI took part in the Independence Day celebrations at the CPI(M) office here on Saturday. City leaders of the parties and others took part.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath