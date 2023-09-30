GVMC takes up road expansion works in 27 areas of Visakhapatnam

September 30, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is taking up road expansion works in 27 major roads and routes here. The officials said that in view of increasing traffic, the works have been initiated in almost all the zones. The development works are being taken up amid proposed shifting of Chief Minister Office (CMO) to Visakhapatnam during Dasara. According to the Engineering wing officials, close to ₹150 crore is being spent on these road works.

Road extension from Jagadamba Junction to Old Post office Junction is one of the most important and most sought after works from the residents since many years from the One Town area. The works have already began a few weeks ago and are going on at a brisk pace.

Similarly, road between Polamamba Temple and Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) up to Beach Road, Akkayyapalem Road, Gajuwaka 100-foot road, Kanithi Road, K. Nagarampalem to NH-16 road, Visalakshi Nagar Road, Jodugullapalem, Sithakonda, BRTS Road from NAD Junction to Pendurthi are a few roads being extended for the public safety. This apart, the corporation has also taken up works at Pendurthi, Gajuwaka and Anakapalli areas.

Similarly, several routes in the Madhurawada, Rushikonda as well as Bheemunipatnam areas are undergoing development.

“Every year, the city sees an increase of at least 40,000 new vehicles. Since the last few years, there has been massive development and VVIP movement, so the works are being taken up, “ said a senior officer from the GVMC

There is a speculation over the shifting of Chief Minister Office (CMO) during Dasara to Visakhapatnam. Already, the YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has announced about it and added that officials working towards this.

“The Chief Minister may shift to Visakhapatnam, but these road works proposals have been pending for a long time and taken up for public convenience. After the new Commissioner has taken charge, the works were planned, detailed reports were prepared and works were initiated under his guidance,” a senior Engineering Department official said.

Similarly, officials from Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) have also been taking up road extension works at various parts.