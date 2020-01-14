GVMC takes the tech route to ensure proper garbage disposal

In an attempt to ensure that garbage is picked up in time without fail, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities have proposed the idea of Quick Response (QR) coding.

The QR codes have been attached to all dump bins in the urban limits and have been linked with the Central Operations Centre (COC). Now, it has become mandatory for the sanitation staff to reach the point and check whether garbage is cleared.

The GVMC generates about 1,000 tonnes of garbage per day in all the six zones, apart from Anakapalle and Bhimili, making it a tough task to ensure that all dump bins are cleared every morning. The officials have been receiving complaints over bins filled with garbage in many locations, resulting in emanating foul smell.

To tackle the issue, earlier the manual checking was done by the staff. Later, the sanitary inspectors were asked to take pictures of the cleared dump bins and send it to higher officials through WhatsApp.

How it works

Now to make it more reliable, the QR codes have been introduced, say the GVMC officials. Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) K.S.L.G Sastry says the sanitary inspectors have been given a special app M-governance. Once the dump-bin is cleared, the sanitary official will scan the QR codes assigned to the bin through the app. The staff would also include the picture of the cleared bins, he says.

“Once the sanitary staff uploads the details, the COC will receive an alert. The COC staff will check whether all bins are cleared. If any staff is found skipping the procedure, he will receive a call. This happens every morning between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.,” explains Mr. Sastry.

According to the officials, QR codes have been attached to around 1,800 dump bins. Apart from it, there are around 50 bins which can alert the COC once the volume and weight increases. After the alert, the sanitary staff will clear the garbage.

“The QR codes will ensure that every staff attends to their duties and garbage is cleared,” he adds.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana says that public can lodge complaints pertaining to poor sanitation in their areas with the civic body through the designated WhatsApp number.