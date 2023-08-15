HamberMenu
GVMC striving to get first rank in Swachh Survekshan survey, says Visakhapatnam Mayor

August 15, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that as part of ward development plan, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken up 938 development works of which 542 works have been completed and 119 works are in different stages. While 138 works were just started, another 139 works are in tender stage, she said.

Ms Hari Venkata Kumari was delivering her address during the Independence Day celebrations at the GVMC office here on Tuesday after hoisting the national flag along with GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma. The duo also paid floral tributes to the portraits of several freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi.

The Mayor in her speech spoke about the development activities being taken up since the last one year. She said that the GVMC has initiated construction of 20 bus shelters of which 12 were completed. She also said that estimations worth ₹117 crore have been finalised to develop 19 roads in the city, including extending a few. She also said that as part of road repair works, as many as 10,426 potholes were repaired in the city with a budget of around ₹13 crore.

She also said that since the last three months, around 30,000 street lights were repaired by the corporation. She also spoke about the Eco-Vizag initiative, as part of which, the corporation has been implementing a strict ban on the single-use plastic. The Mayor also said that innovative works like Reduce, Recycle and Reuse centres were brought before the public to promote solid waste management.

She said that Visakhapatnam has achieved fourth rank in the Swachh Survekshan survey last year and this year, they are striving to get the first rank.

During the programme, the Mayor and Commissioner have given appreciation certificates to the employees for their services.

Cultural programmes were organised by the students.

