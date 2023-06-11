HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC striving to achieve top rank in Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey, says Visakhapatnam Mayor

‘People should give top rank to the city in citizen feedback’

June 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is making all out efforts to achieve the top rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey, and it will not be possible without the support of the citizens.

She flagged off a 1 km walk as part of promotion of ‘Eco-Vizag’ initiative, which was launched by the GVMC to encourage cleanliness, fight pollution, ban against plastic and focussing on greenery.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari urged citizens to take part in Citizen Feedback as part of the survey and provide top ranking to the city. She said that the sanitation staff, GVMC officials and brand ambassadors have been toiling hard to ensure cleanliness in the city. She appealed to people to continue the fight against plastic. Many people have stopped using the banned single-use plastic, but unfortunately some shopkeepers are found using as it is cheap and still available. GVMC has formed enforcement teams who have been conducting raids to put an end to such illegal usage, she said.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that Visakhapatnam receives a large number of tourists due to its coastal stretch and underlined the need to ensure cleanliness of the beaches. He said that the GVMC was making efforts to stop plastic wastes entering into the sea, to fight plastic pollution.

Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.