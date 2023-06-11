GVMC striving to achieve top rank in Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey, says Visakhapatnam Mayor

June 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is making all out efforts to achieve the top rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey, and it will not be possible without the support of the citizens.

She flagged off a 1 km walk as part of promotion of ‘Eco-Vizag’ initiative, which was launched by the GVMC to encourage cleanliness, fight pollution, ban against plastic and focussing on greenery.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari urged citizens to take part in Citizen Feedback as part of the survey and provide top ranking to the city. She said that the sanitation staff, GVMC officials and brand ambassadors have been toiling hard to ensure cleanliness in the city. She appealed to people to continue the fight against plastic. Many people have stopped using the banned single-use plastic, but unfortunately some shopkeepers are found using as it is cheap and still available. GVMC has formed enforcement teams who have been conducting raids to put an end to such illegal usage, she said.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that Visakhapatnam receives a large number of tourists due to its coastal stretch and underlined the need to ensure cleanliness of the beaches. He said that the GVMC was making efforts to stop plastic wastes entering into the sea, to fight plastic pollution.

Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.