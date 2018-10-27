GVMC steps up efforts to boost wet waste segregation

more-in

With the Swachh Survekshan Survey-2019 just a few months away, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to step up efforts to increase the quantity of waste segregated at the doorsteps of residents and commercial establishments.

The civic body, which secured the third position in India in the 2017 survey, slipped four places, bagging the seventh rank in the survey last year.

The GVMC officials appear to be on their toes to improve the ranking in the coming Swachh Survekshan-2019, scheduled to be carried out across the country between January 4 and 31.

At present, around 164 tonnes of wet waste is being segregated at the doorstep in the GVMC limits. With the increased efforts, the civic body now wants to improve it to 338 tonnes per day by the end of December, say the officials. “There is no dearth of men and machinery. But, it is the habit of segregating the waste that need to be induced and promoted for the goal to be achieved,” says a GVMC official.

Challenges ahead

At present, even as the house owners segregate the waste at their level, those are getting mixed up while being transported to dump yards. “However, the push-carts and number of bins carrying the wet waste separately should not be a problem,” observes the official.

Elaborating on the challenges, the officials say that commercial establishments, function halls, kalyanamantapams and hostels create large volumes of wet waste. Earlier, the waste used to get mixed up as it was directly carried to dump yard. The number of such establishments in the corporation limits has been estimated to be between 6,000 and 7,000.

“Apart from creating awareness among them to use separate bins for wet waste, dedicated vehicles are transporting the waste to compost yards,” says another official, adding that segregation of waste, its transportation and conversion into compost carry points in the Swachh Survekshan Survey.

If the 338 tonne target is reached, the GVMC will complete the process of segregating the wet waste generated in its limits, say sources.

With 100 % segregation at the doorstep being the goal, the civic authorities also want to make a few wards dustbin-free. To achieve the goal, the GVMC has deployed 2,000 push-carts, 160 vehicles including 130 mini vehicles dedicated to handling of wet waste and its transportation.

Star rating

The ‘Star Rating’ of garbage-free cities has 20 % marks in the Swachh Survekshan-2019 as per the protocol released by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to ensure that cities manage their solid waste in a sustainable manner.