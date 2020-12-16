GVMC starts using recycled sewage water at fountains

Civic body also selling treated water to some PSUs, says official

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is recycling sewage water and using it at water fountains at three major junctions in the city. The corporation has plans to extend the same at a few more fountains.

According to GVMC Superintending Engineer (Water Supply & UGD) S. Venugopal Rao, water is being recycled at the Sewage Treatment plant (STP) at Appughar and is used in these fountains. The treated water is being shifted in tankers to the fountains every day, he said.

“Earlier, these fountains used to be managed with regular water. But now, about 30 KL of treated water is being used at these fountains every day,” he added.

Mr. Venugopal said that as of now the recycled sewage water is being used at Siripuram Circle, Children’s Arena and Jagadamba Junction. “We are planning to implement the same at two more fountains at Gajuwaka area very soon,” the SE added.

According to the UGD officials, the GVMC has five STPs — Appughar (25 MLD), Lakshmi Talkies (38 MLD), Mudasarlova (13 MLD), Narava (108 MLD – 54 MLD yet to be upgraded) and Anakapalle (15 MLD). The civic body is receiving about 107 MLD sewage water every day. The GVMC has planned either to sell treated water or use it for various purposes to reduce wastewater being pumped into the sea. The GVMC is selling about 70 MLD treated water to a couple of PSUs from Narava STP and seven MLD treated water from Mudasarlova STP to a club at Mudasarlova, which is being used for gardening and landscaping works. Similarly, five MLD of treated water is being sold to Port Trust officials for sprinkling purpose. “In future, there will be no wastewater. We will reuse it. We either sell or use the treated water for industries, agriculture, horticulture, watering medians or other purposes,” said Mr. Venugopal.