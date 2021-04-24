GVMC starts two COVID care centres with 1,720 beds

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 April 2021 21:21 IST

Commissioner tells officials to provide packed food to patients

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in the district, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started two care centres for isolation of patients (mild cases) here.

While one centre was set up near Mudasarlova (Pineapple Colony), another one was set up at Bakkannapalem. The two centres with 860 beds each, can accommodate 1,720 patients.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana inspected the arrangements at the centres. She checked the amenities, sanitary situation, beds and power supply. She asked the Special Officers to provide packed food to the patients and also ensure good sanitation.

On Saturday, the centre at Pineapple Colony started receiving patients. Two patients were admitted to the centre on Saturday evening, said GVMC Regional Fire Officer Niranjan Reddy, who is the nodal officer for the centres. He said that two officials were placed at the centres to look after their functioning. “All arrangements are in place for the patients here,” he added.