GVMC starts Night Bazaar at Old Jail Road

The Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has come up with Night Bazaar, a dedicated hawkers zone involving number of licensed food trucks at Old Jail Road, opposite to Women’s Degree College, here on Saturday.

The bazaar was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “To begin with we will have food courts and later handicrafts and DWCRA stalls will also come up.”

The bazaar will be open to public from 6 p.m. till 2 a.m., to meet midnight cravings of food lovers. As an additional attraction, a large screen has been arranged at the spot for the public, where cricket matches, movies and songs will be screened.

It may be noted that a group of street vendors, food trucks have been already been running a food zone at the Old Jail Rod area which is open till 10.30 p.m. Giving it a new look, the GVMC has created dedicated spaces to the food stalls. Proper parking facility and seating has also been arranged. Wide varieties of food right from idly, dosa, fast-foods like noodles, fried rice, Shawarmas, momo’s, biryanies, lassi stalls have been arranged.

According to Project Director, UCD, GVMC, Y. Srinivas Rao, the motto of the Night Bazaar is to provide dedicated zone to food trucks or vendors and also to provide a good hangout spot for food lovers from the city with wide varieties of food.

“Many a time people suffer due to unavailability of food late at night. But our food zone will be open till early hours. We have cleared parking issues at that spot and facilitated a large screen, where families can come together and enjoy,” he added.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also added that right now 27 food stalls will be available, soon the GVMC would give permission to another 63 street vendors. The plan is to have 90 stalls at this place.

“While returning from a second show movie, if at all we feel hungry, we had to go to railway station. Such ‘Night Bazaars’ was a long-pending dream for Vizagites and we are happy about this initiative,” said G. Sudesh, an engineering student from Pydah College of Engineering.