GVMC standing committee members approve 34 proposals in Visakhapatnam

December 02, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Approvals were given to around ₹6.64 crore worth Engineering Department works during the standing committee meeting held at the GVMC office under the leadership of Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari here on Friday. A total of 34 proposals, including nine from a table agenda, were placed before the standing committee members, who have approved all of them. Apart from the ₹6.64 crore engineering works, about ₹97.87 lakh proposals were approved for various public health works. An amount of ₹3.88 lakh was approved for the works under Eco-Vizag programmes.

