ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC standing committee meeting to be organised on September 13

Published - September 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The standing committee meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) which was scheduled to be held on September 4 is now will be organised on September 13. The meeting will be organised with the newly elected committee members at 10 a.m., as per the authorities. This is the first standing committee meeting of the council after formation of the new government. The council meeting, which was scheduled on September 10, was postponed due to deputation of the GVMC officials to Vijayawada for relief operations. The rescheduled date of the council meeting will be announced shortly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US