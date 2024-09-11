GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GVMC standing committee meeting to be organised on September 13

Published - September 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The standing committee meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) which was scheduled to be held on September 4 is now will be organised on September 13. The meeting will be organised with the newly elected committee members at 10 a.m., as per the authorities. This is the first standing committee meeting of the council after formation of the new government. The council meeting, which was scheduled on September 10, was postponed due to deputation of the GVMC officials to Vijayawada for relief operations. The rescheduled date of the council meeting will be announced shortly.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST

