GVMC spending ₹212 crore on roads, drains: Minister

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is undertaking 1,132 works with an outlay of ₹212 crore to improve roads and drains by carrying out repairs, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said here on Friday, adding that 270 projects costing ₹20 crore have been completed.

“As many as 221 works costing ₹64 crore are in progress, while 374 projects worth ₹56 crore are yet to begin. The process of calling for tenders for 268 projects at an outlay of ₹70 crore is in progress,” the Minister said after a review meting with GVMC Special Officer V. Vinay Chand and Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana.

The GVMC has undertaken works related to roads, drains, retaining walls and community halls in eight Assembly constituencies. The Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation for GVMC projects worth ₹890 crore during his recent visit to the city. Payment of contractors’ pending bills will be hastened. He wanted development of new parks, particularly in Madhurawda, Pendurti and new beaches to be undertaken.

The Zone Commissioners were told to keep all 572 ward secretariats ready with the specified parameters in view of the Chief Minister’s visits in February first week, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The Chief Minister would interact with people on the implementation of the 16 schemes under ‘YSR Navasakam’ scheme. He said officials, staff of the secretariats, volunteers and leaders should work in convergence at micro-level to implement welfare schemes so that benefits reached the targeted sections irrespective of political affiliations.

Ms. Srijana said parks would be developed in more than one acre of land and 200 open spaces would be converted into green spaces.

‘Night Food Street’

The ‘Night Food Street’ at YSR City Central Park will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister Botchha Satyanarayana on Saturday. More such facilities are being planned in MVP Colony and near Tenneti Park.

Participating in the review meeting, VMRDA Chairman D. Srinivasa Rao asked the officials to ensure that names of those missing in welfare schemes were included. Mr. Vinay Chand said a special officer should be appointed from among the GVMC officials for every four to five secretariats.