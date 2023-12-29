GVMC spending ₹205 crore on 967 engineering works in Visakhapatnam, says Mayor

December 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari on Friday said that ₹205 crore was being spent on 967 engineering works in the city during the year 2023-24 under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits. Of them, 332 works worth ₹70 crore was already completed, while other works were under various stages. She said that as part of ward development programme, the GVMC has started 938 works in the 98 wards with an estimated budget of ₹148 crore Of them, 577 works were already completed.

Addressing the annual review meeting along with GVMC commissioner, Ms Hari Venkata Kumari said that this year as many as 25 major road extension works were taken up in the city with a budget of ₹140.15 crore. As part of the 15th Finance Commission funds, ₹28.50 crore was spent on road development works.

She said that the corporation has started repair works of 13,325 potholes in the city in three phases with ₹16.25 crore. The Mayor also said that junction development works were being undertaken at various wards with ₹7.50 crore. She said that eight theme parks were being constructed in the city with a budget of ₹11.97 crore.

Smart bus shelters

As many as 20 smart bus shelters were constructed under the corporation limits with ₹4.63 crore

Coming to public health wing, the Mayor said that this year, the corporation has distributed 11.50 lakh dustbins to the households to encourage source segregation. She said that waste- to-energy recycling plant was being operated successfully, where every day over 1,200 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste is being transported to generate electricity. She said that till date, about 10.42 crore units of electricity was generated and ensured that 3.15 lakh tonnes of wastes was not landfilled.

During this year, the GVMC has also set up six unique Reduce, Recycle and Reuse centres.

She said that this year during June, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the GVMC has launched Eco-Vizag campaign. As part of the campaign, awareness programmes were being conducted extensively over plastic ban, beach pollution and cleanliness. As many as seven beach cleaning vehicles were launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.