GVMC slaps notices on over 200 dilapidated building owners in city

July 14, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has identified more than 200 assessments/buildings in the city which are in a dilapidated condition and are at risk of collapsing.

The civic body has served notices on the owners of these buildings asking them to demolish the structures immediately keeping in view public safety.

Two buildings have collapsed in recent times in the city. The first incident occurred in March at Ramajogipeta in Maharanipeta area, in which three persons including two children were killed after a three-storeyed structure came crashing down. The second incident occurred in June, when a portion of a building collapsed at Velampeta in Old Town, resulting in two persons suffering injuries.

Taking a serious view on the consecutive building collapses, the GVMC as part of monsoon preparedness exercise has identified more than 200 buildings which seem to be very unstable and in verge of collapse. As per the officials, most of the buildings were found in One Town area.

“We have issued notices to all such building owners. They should take immediate steps either to repair or demolish them. If not, the corporation itself will initiate action. Public safety is of utmost importance to the civic body,” said GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma.

According to officials from the Town Planning Department, most of the identified vulnerable buildings were found to be more than 40 to 50 years old, which seem to be very unlikely to withstand heavy rains. The buildings do not have strong pillars, while the walls seem very weak.

“The owners of the buildings live somewhere else and give these houses on rent to tenants. Street vendors, migrants who work as daily wagers, petty shopkeepers live on rent in such buildings. Fortunately, Visakhapatnam is not witnessing very heavy rains. But these structures need to be razed as it is doubtful whether they would be able to survive a heavy spell of rain,” said an official.