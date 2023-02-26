GVMC sets up ‘Say No to Plastic’ kiosks at 10 places in Visakhapatnam

February 26, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As part of its war on plastic, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set up ‘Say No to Plastic’ vending kiosks at various places in the urban limits. These kiosks will mainly sell eco-friendly carry bags. The motto of the corporation is to provide alternative to plastic and also create awareness about the ongoing plastic ban.

On a pilot basis, the GVMC has installed one vending kiosk at the busiest Poorna Market at One Town during January. The GVMC officials observed that people have been procuring bags which are made from wastes of corn starch. Keeping in view of the good demand, the authorities have decided to install the kiosks at nine other places – Gavarapalem, Anakapalli Main Road, Gajuwaka, Madhurawada, Tagarapuvalasa, Vepagunta, MVP Colony, Jagadamba Junction and Seethammadhara.

As per the officials, the kiosks will have plastic bags made of corn starch which can be decomposed within 90 days. This apart, they would also have products made of wood, leaves, paper, jute and other eco-friendly materials at a very low cost.

“ The ban on single-use plastic is evoking good response in the city. The only problem is availability of alternative products. As of now, the need for alternatives is about 10 tonnes, but we are providing nearly three tonnes in the market. There are around 20 wholesalers producing the alternatives. Steps are being taken to improve the availability,” said GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu.

As per the officials, keeping in view of the demand, the kiosks could be doubled in the coming days. There are proposals to install them at tourist attractions, beaches, malls and other public places.