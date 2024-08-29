GVMC sets up control room in view of heavy rain forecast

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set up a control room with the helpline number 180042500009 at the City Operations Centre (COC), in view of the heavy rain forecast under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Municipal Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar on August 29 (Thursday) said that the control room headed by an Additional Commissioner-rank officer would function round the clock till August 31 and attend to all rain-related complaints.

Mr. Sampath Kumar asked the officials to ensure that there was no loss of property and lives due to the rain. People living in the hill areas should be alerted. Debris should be cleared from geddas and culverts regularly. All manholes should be closed properly, he told the GVMC officials.

He also said that water levels at all the service reservoirs should be monitored. There should not be any issue relating to supply of drinking water, he noted.

The Municipal Commissioner also asked the Horticulture Department to keep the required equipment ready to deal with the complaints of roads blocked with fallen trees and debris.

He also asked the officials to identify the people living in dilapidated buildings and make suitable arrangements to shift them to rehabilitation centres if required.

The Zonal Commissioners were instructed to form taskforce teams which can work in three shifts if required.

Meanwhile, moderate rains continued in the city since Wednesday night.

Many roads in the city reported water-logging due to rain, accompanied by heavy wind late on Wednesday night. Several areas in Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Scindhia reported power cuts in the night, putting the citizens into inconvenience. Broken branches and trees fell on roads at several places.

Between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 29 (Thursday), Kapuluppada, Bheemunipatnam, Arilova, Maharanipeta, Madhurawada, Gopalapatnam Pedagantyada and a few other areas in the city reported more than 10 mm rainfall, as per the Andhra Pradsh State Development Planning Society.