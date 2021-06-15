GVMC second council meet on June 23 likely to be a stormy affair

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 June 2021 20:13 IST

Opposition parties are planning to protest against proposal to levy property tax according to the market value

As the number of COVID-19 cases have been gradually declining in the city, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to organise the corporation's second council meeting on June 23. Amid COVID-19 situation, the officials are planning to take additional precautions at the venue, GVMC Council Hall, and also reduce the duration of the meeting from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The GVMC is preparing a 125-point agenda for the meet, including renewal and extension of various outsourcing staff. The agenda also includes proposals of works related to sewage treatment plants (STPs), Underground Drainage (UGD) works, development works at Arilova and procurement of stationery for various departments.

The first council meet of the GVMC, which was held on March 9, was a stormy affair as all the Opposition parties, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party and Left parties, raised voice and demanded that the council adopt a resolution against privatisation of the Visakahapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The second meet is likely to be more intense as the Opposition parties have been planning to protest against the proposal to levy property tax according to the market value.

“We will strongly demand that the council cancel the draft notification regarding property tax hike which was released by the GVMC recently. First of all, the GVMC should not release such a notification without even discussing in the council,” said Corporator of Ward No. 78, and CPI(M) leader B. Ganga Rao. He said that ahead of the council meet, the CPI(M) would submit a representation to the Mayor regarding it.

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders are also planning to oppose the move at the meet. “First of all the government should give a clarity on quantum of the hike. Moreover, it is not at all good to introduce such hike during the COVID-19 pandemic when people are suffering,” said Corporator of Ward No. 86, L. Koteswara Rao, from the party.

The Opposition parties will also be seeking discussion on the proposed charges on garbage collection in the corporation. Several corporators are likely to ask officials to prepare for the anticipated COVID-19 third wave.