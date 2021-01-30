GVMC school upgradation project gets three survey approvals, says Commissioner

45 civic schools to be developed as part of CITIIS project

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), New Delhi, has approved the Environment and Social Screening Report, Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) Report and the Baseline Report for the upgradation of school project, which are being done as part of CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) project. The survey was carried out in the GVMC schools and the reports were sent to the NIUA recently, she said in a press release here on Saturday.

“Endorsement of Communication and Outreach Plan (COP), Environment and Social Management Plan (ESMP) and Monitoring and Evaluation (M and E) reports are still to be approved,” she said.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) had short-lised 45 GVMC schools to be developed as part of CITIIS project. In this regard, stakeholder inputs and opinions were collected from schools and accordingly plans and designs are being modified.

Ms. Srijana said that the GVSCCL is gearing up to complete designs and cost estimates by February. Further it would proceed for tendering in March, she added.

“Various innovative activities and campaigns are being designed for the next six months, as part of the outreach programmes, to create awareness regarding development activities being carried out in the GVMC schools,” she said.