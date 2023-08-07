GVMC school at Thatichetlapalem in Visakhapatnam shifted to new building on directions of child rights panel

August 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The GVMC Elementary School at Vasudeva Nagar, Thatichetlapalem, has been shifted to a new building, on the directions of the Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission (APSCRPC). Deputy Mayor K. Satish, Member of APSCRPC Gondu Sitaram and GVMC Additional Commissioner Y. Srinivasa Rao participated in the inauguration on Monday

Mr. Sitaram recalled that during his visit to the school in June, he had seen the old building, which was constructed 40 years ago, was in a dilapidated condition and had brought it to the notice of Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma.

He said that the implementation of the promise given to the APSCRPC to shift to the new school building is a victory of the commission. He commended the Deputy Education Officer Srinivasa Rao and other higher officials on behalf of the Commission.

Mr. Satish said that on the suggestion of Mr. Sitaram and the prompt initiative of Mayor, the Commissioner and other officials, they were able to shift the children to the new school building.

GVMC ex-officio member Senapati Apparao, GVMC Deputy Education Officer Srinivasa Rao, Mandal Education Officer Balamani, District Child Protection Officer Ramesh, CRMT V. Bhagyalakshmi, secretaries of ward secretariats, GVMC officials and staff were present.

“The elementary school has been shifted to the new building, and the officials are planning to hand over the old building to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). I have written the authorities to demolish the old building and a construct a new one in its place to enable upgradation of the school into a high school. This has become necessary as the Old Port High School at Salagramapuram is planned to be closed by the port authorities,” Mr. Sitaram told The Hindu.

