GVMC receives robotic scavenging machine from ONGC

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated robotic scavenging machine, which was provided by the ONGC from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), at Ward No 44, Abid Nagar, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that introducing such advanced machinery to clear drainages will put an end to problems faced by the workers being involved in these scavenging works. She also said that with the city tipped to become the Executive Capital, such machinery was the need of the hour.

Representative from ONGC A.K. Goyal said that second machine would be provided very soon.

YSR Congress Party leader K.K. Raju and a few others were present.