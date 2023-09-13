GVMC receives nearly 80 applications so far to set up Ganesh pandals in Visakhapatnam

September 13, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials have started receiving applications seeking permissions to set up Ganesh pandals here.

According to the officials, in order to give the No Objection Certificate (NOC), the GVMC stipulates around 20 rules. The rules include setting up of fire extinguishers/sand buckets and water drums (As per the capacity of the pandal). The officials would also not allow pandals in thatched huts. They are also suggesting the pandal organisers to use only clay Ganesh idols keeping in view the environmental pollution. A challan of ₹500 needs to be taken. The corporation also asks the pandal organisers not to damage any road and further not to arrange the pandal obstructing a public space.

A senior officer from the GVMC said that they have been receiving applications for the last three days and so far they have received nearly 80 applications. With still five days to go for Vinayaka Chaviti, we are expecting to receive more applications, the senior officer said.

Meanwhile, the city police are yet to organise a coordination meeting to discuss about the arrangements and security for the festival this year. It was learnt that the meeting may be held in a day or two, as the new Police Commissioner is likely to take charge on September 14.

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna has made it clear to the people that they need to take permission from the Station House Officers (SHO) concerned in order to set up a pandal in the district. He said that the pandal organising committee should have five-member team and their details should be submitted to the police station officials. He also said that in the application, the committee should also mention about the size of the idol, the expected date of immersion and the route which they are going to use for the immersion. The S.P also said that the usage of loudspeakers should be under the permitted limits and they should be used between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. only.