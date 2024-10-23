GVMC receives 270 applications for firecracker stalls ahead of Deepavali festival in Visakhapatnam

With Deepavali festival being round the corner, the fire wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started receiving applications to set up firecracker stalls in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past few days, the Regional Fire Officer of the GVMC received 270 applications, and licences were issued to 49 applicants.

Once an application reaches the GVMC authorities, the fire wing team visits the proposed place for setting up the shop. Initially, the authorities give them guidelines and create awareness on the precautions to be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The shops should have fire extinguishers, water and sand buckets. The shop should have roofs made of asbestos. In between the shops, the minimum gap should be three metre or 10 feet,” said GVMC Regional Fire Officer Hanumantha Rao. In one cluster, not more than 50 shops are allowed.

As per the authorities, the firecracker shops will be set up on Andhra University Grounds - 150, AS Raja Grounds - 40, Gajuwaka - 50, Anakapalli - 40, Madhurawada, NAD Junction, Sheela Nagar, Kancharapalem and a few other areas.

“In AU, several traders have sought permission for 90 shops. We have asked them to set up 45 each with at least 50 metre distance in between them. For each 15 shops, we have again asked the traders to maintain rows and distance. Another group has sought permission to set up 60 shops, so we have asked them to set up 45-15 or 30-30,” Mr. Hanumantha Rao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the authorities, last year, the total number of shops set up in Visakhapatnam district (under the GVMC limits) was 459. The authorities are expecting similar response this year also. However, the weather conditions in the coming days may also have an impact.

As per some traders, last year, a number of people who have set up firecracker stalls are said to have have incurred losses, which may also have an impact.

‘Procuring less stock’

“People celebrate Deepavali with fun and gaiety. Most people do not miss the opportunity to burst firecrackers. But year by year, the quantity of products they purchase is coming down. Increase in prices and awareness on pollution are some of the reasons. So, we are also procuring less stock, when compared to previous years,” said Mr. Aakash, a firecracker trader from the city.

In general, most of the people purchase firecrackers from Vizianagaram and Godavari districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.