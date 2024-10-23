GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC receives 270 applications for firecracker stalls ahead of Deepavali festival in Visakhapatnam

The shops should have fire extinguishers, water and sand buckets, says the Regional Fire Officer adding that 49 applicants are given licences so far

Published - October 23, 2024 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
The 93-year-old Srikakulam Parades, one of the few surviving traditional potters, making flower pots ahead of Deepavali at at Kummari Veedhi (Potters’ street) in Visakhaptnam on Tuesday. The street that once used to buzz with activity during this time of the year has today just one traditional potter who practises the elaborate process of making flower pots and earthern deepams.

The 93-year-old Srikakulam Parades, one of the few surviving traditional potters, making flower pots ahead of Deepavali at at Kummari Veedhi (Potters’ street) in Visakhaptnam on Tuesday. The street that once used to buzz with activity during this time of the year has today just one traditional potter who practises the elaborate process of making flower pots and earthern deepams. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

With Deepavali festival being round the corner, the fire wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started receiving applications to set up firecracker stalls in the city.

For the past few days, the Regional Fire Officer of the GVMC received 270 applications, and licences were issued to 49 applicants.

Once an application reaches the GVMC authorities, the fire wing team visits the proposed place for setting up the shop. Initially, the authorities give them guidelines and create awareness on the precautions to be taken.

“The shops should have fire extinguishers, water and sand buckets. The shop should have roofs made of asbestos. In between the shops, the minimum gap should be three metre or 10 feet,” said GVMC Regional Fire Officer Hanumantha Rao. In one cluster, not more than 50 shops are allowed.

As per the authorities, the firecracker shops will be set up on Andhra University Grounds - 150, AS Raja Grounds - 40, Gajuwaka - 50, Anakapalli - 40, Madhurawada, NAD Junction, Sheela Nagar, Kancharapalem and a few other areas.

“In AU, several traders have sought permission for 90 shops. We have asked them to set up 45 each with at least 50 metre distance in between them. For each 15 shops, we have again asked the traders to maintain rows and distance. Another group has sought permission to set up 60 shops, so we have asked them to set up 45-15 or 30-30,” Mr. Hanumantha Rao said.

As per the authorities, last year, the total number of shops set up in Visakhapatnam district (under the GVMC limits) was 459. The authorities are expecting similar response this year also. However, the weather conditions in the coming days may also have an impact.

As per some traders, last year, a number of people who have set up firecracker stalls are said to have have incurred losses, which may also have an impact.

‘Procuring less stock’

“People celebrate Deepavali with fun and gaiety. Most people do not miss the opportunity to burst firecrackers. But year by year, the quantity of products they purchase is coming down. Increase in prices and awareness on pollution are some of the reasons. So, we are also procuring less stock, when compared to previous years,” said Mr. Aakash, a firecracker trader from the city.

In general, most of the people purchase firecrackers from Vizianagaram and Godavari districts.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:28 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.