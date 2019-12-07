Visakhapatnam

GVMC proposes garbage collection by e-autorickshaws

more-in

Procurement of 125 vehicles awaits government approval, says Municipal Commissioner

In an attempt to reduce the maintenance costs and encourage eco-friendly vehicles, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has sent a proposal to the government for purchase of electric autorickshaws for garbage collection in the city limits.

According to Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, they have sent a proposal for purchase of 125 e-autorickshaws.

“The e-autorickshaws will replace the hired vehicles that are collecting garbage now if the government gives its nod,” Ms. Srijana told The Hindu.

About a year ago, GVMC former Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan wrote to the government for purchase of the e-vehicles. However, things did not materialise due to the general elections.

Low cost

“The APSRTC will be getting e-buses soon and the city will have e-charging stations too. The government is keen on encouraging e-vehicles as they will reduce maintenance costs. We are hoping that our proposal will be approved by the government,” said a senior official of the ‘Smart City’ wing of the GVMC.

Explaining the advantage of e-autorickshaw, he said the expenditure of electric vehicles would not be more than 50 paise per kilometre when compared to ₹3 per kilometre for diesel vehicles.

At present, the city generates around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste daily. After the sanitation workers collect garbage from households in pushcart vehicles, these e-autorickshaws would pick them up from dump bins at various points.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 1:19:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/gvmc-proposes-garbage-collection-by-e-autorickshaws/article30225822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY