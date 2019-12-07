GVMC proposes garbage collection by e-autorickshaws

In an attempt to reduce the maintenance costs and encourage eco-friendly vehicles, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has sent a proposal to the government for purchase of electric autorickshaws for garbage collection in the city limits.

According to Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, they have sent a proposal for purchase of 125 e-autorickshaws.

“The e-autorickshaws will replace the hired vehicles that are collecting garbage now if the government gives its nod,” Ms. Srijana told The Hindu.

About a year ago, GVMC former Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan wrote to the government for purchase of the e-vehicles. However, things did not materialise due to the general elections.

Low cost

“The APSRTC will be getting e-buses soon and the city will have e-charging stations too. The government is keen on encouraging e-vehicles as they will reduce maintenance costs. We are hoping that our proposal will be approved by the government,” said a senior official of the ‘Smart City’ wing of the GVMC.

Explaining the advantage of e-autorickshaw, he said the expenditure of electric vehicles would not be more than 50 paise per kilometre when compared to ₹3 per kilometre for diesel vehicles.

At present, the city generates around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste daily. After the sanitation workers collect garbage from households in pushcart vehicles, these e-autorickshaws would pick them up from dump bins at various points.