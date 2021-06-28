GVMC proposal on new property tax untenable, says former bureaucrat

‘Issue of draft notification made a mockery of local self-governance’

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s proposal to shift the property tax regime from annual rental value (ARV) to capital value (CV), is untenable and against the letter and spirit of democracy, said former Union secretary E.A.S. Sarma.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary on Monday, he pointed out that the civic body passing the resolution on January 31, 2021, when there was no elected civic body and at a time when it was known to the government that the elections would be held shortly, as per court orders, was undemocratic.

Mr. Sarma pointed out that in a way it subverted the elected body from examining the proposal from the people's point of view and expressing its views fearlessly and independently.

Even though an elected body came into existence in the GVMC on June 3, instead of taking back the matter to the elected body as required under Rule 6, the GVMC Commissioner chose to issue the draft notification directly, calling for objections from the public. This once again made a mockery of the idea of local self-governance, he said.

The former bureaucrat pointed out that bringing the new tax regime at a time when the two waves of COVID-19 pandemic have literally sapped the citizens of their incomes and crippled their economies, was inhuman.

At such a time, for the State government to rush through such a regressive change in the taxation system shows how insensitive it is to the feelings and needs of people, he said.

Many States have announced COVID relief on property tax, in contrast with what the Andhra Pradesh government is doing. Among them are next-door Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat, he said.

According to him, property tax is leviable annually and, keeping in view the nature of it, the only rational and fair basis for determining the rate of property tax is to link it to the annual returns that a given property will potentially yield, not its imaginary value that the landowner may derive in the rare event of selling the property at a future date.

“In many fast expanding cities, in low-income colonies, real estate development would have taken pace, spiking the land values notionally, which in itself may not increase the incomes of the low-income families still residing there. Also, even if the Basic Value of land in a given Ward/Block is high, the incomes of some households residing there may not be high, in which case, a low-income household, in the new CV tax regime will be taxed, not on the basis of what the potential annual return on the property is but on the basis of a high notional sale value, which would be wrong to do,” he said.

In a way, the new tax regime will act unfairly against such low-income households by making the tax unaffordable and eventually forcing the household to make a distress sale of it to a real estate developer. The State government should immediately revoke the regressive proposal, said Mr. Sarma.