GVMC prepares 18-point agenda for the council meeting to be organised in Visakhapatnam on December 6

December 03, 2023 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have prepared an 18-point main agenda for the coming council meeting scheduled to be held on December 6.

One of the main proposals is to initiate steps to construct a new GVMC head office at Mudasarlova. As proposal No.5, the officials will be seeking permission to construct the green building over an extent of 4.37 acres with an estimated budget of ₹99.47 crore. In the last council meeting, the members were already informed about the proposed designs, which were sent to the government for consent.

Ever since the State Government has announced the shifting of government offices to Visakhapatnam, the corporation has started to look for other options.

Another proposal which might draw the attention of the council members is ‘Tortoise Beach’. The GVMC has sought permission to set up ‘Tortoise Beach’ over a five acre space near Sagar Nagar Beach. The GVMC intends to develop the beach area with the cooperation of the Forest Department, where they propose to construct an interpretation centre to create awareness about the Olive Ridley turtles. Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited has prepared conceptual designs and estimated a budget of around ₹15 crore. As per the designs, the beach will also have coffee shops, toilets, shacks, furniture, a HDPE floating bridge/walkway in the bluewaters water, landscaping and others.

The other proposals include paying arears for the bills of Facial recognition System (FRS) for the sanitary workers in the Public Health Department, approval for a few engineering works and others.

Apart from the main agenda, table agenda is likely to be introduced during the meeting.

Like every meeting, this council meeting is also likely to be a stormy affair, as the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have been vehemently opposing inclusion of proposals just for ratification, after already being given administrative sanction by the Mayor. Some of the proposals included by the GVMC were just for ratification and this may result in a clash between the opposition and the ruling party corporators.

Recently, the TDP corporators conducted a coordination meeting and discussed action plan for the council meeting.