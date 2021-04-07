GVMC preparatory meeting organised

Officials explain corporators about various projects

A preparatory meeting was held for the newly-elected GVMC corporators on Tuesday ahead of the council meeting which is scheduled for April 9.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and Deputy Mayor Giyyani Sridhar.

The meeting was convened to create awareness among the corporators about various development works and ongoing projects in the city.

Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao spoke on various projects, including drinking water, horticulture, electricity and other engineering works, being taken up by the GVMC.

He said corporators can approach him or Superintending Engineers or zonal- level engineering officials with regard to engineering works and necessary action will be taken.

Additional Commissioner Asha Jyoti created awareness about functioning of ward secretariats and revenue and taxes of the corporation. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao spoke about public health, education and IT departments.

Examiner of accounts Y. Mangapati Rao, City Planner Prabhakar and Urban Community Development (UCD) Project Director Y. Srinivasa Rao were among those present.

Resolution plea

Meanwhile, CPI(M) city secretary and 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao has thanked the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for agreeing to his plea for adoption of a resolution, to oppose the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), at the first GVMC council meeting on April 9.

Mr. Ganga Rao had submitted memoranda to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on April 1 on the issue.