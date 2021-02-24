GVMC polls: residents of Zone III pour out woes to politicians

Despite repeated requests, wastes are being drained into sea, they say

Despite being in the heart of the city and having basic amenities, a number of civic issues plague the localities in Zone III (Asilmetta Zone), of the GVMC. The zone with 14 wards (from Ward number No. 14 to 27), has approximately 2.60 lakh voters. With municipal polls just two weeks to go, members from various political parties who have been campaigning in the zone are being urged to resolve long-pending issues

Locals from Vasuvanipalem, Peda Jalaripeta, Appughar and those living near the beach such as Lawsons Bay Colony have been demanding that the politicians take up beach cleaning activities.

The Peda Jalaripeta Beach is always littered with waste and debris. The locals claim that despite repeated requests, the wastes are being drained into the sea and major part of the waste comprise plastic, they alleged.

“Most of the children from our colonies play at the beach. But the area is surrounded by wastes and emanates bad odour. We cannot even enter the water for swimming. We have been urging politicians to ensure that the waste water is treated before being released into the sea,” said V. Kalyani, a resident of Peda Jalaripeta.

There are more than 20 drain release points from Fishing Harbour to Tenneti Park, out of which most of the sewage is not treated, she said. The fishermen community also said that there is need of additional community toilets in the locality. They also brought the issue of ring nets before the political parties during their campaigning.

Hawkers zone

A large number of street vendors reside in the MVP Colony and run their business on footpaths in MVP, Waltair, Lawsons Bay, Double Road, Venkojipalem and a few other areas. S. Raju, who sells coconuts, said that a dedicated hawkers zone is required for their living, as only a certain number of vendors are allowed at MVP Circle. A huge number of students reside in MVP Colony and many street vendors are dependant on various businesses, he said.

Underground drainage

A resident of JR Nagar and vice-president of Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS), K.S.R. Murthy, said that though there is no dearth of basic infrastructure, the officials should improve the functioning of UGD (underground drainage) and drainage clearances should be done regularly. He said that the park development project in their locality has been much delayed.

Water woes

With the growing population, the ever-widening gap between supply and demand of drinking water is being pointed out by many citizens from localities such as Shivajipalem, Waltair, H.B. Colony and a few other areas. Residents also complain about rain battered roads, which are filled with potholes.