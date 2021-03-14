GVMC polls: Left parties retain wards

Both the CPI(M) and the CPI have successfully retained the wards that they had won in the last election in 2007, in the GVMC polls.
Gangarao of the CPI(M) has won from ward 78, which is located in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant township, and A.J. Stalin has won from ward 72 in Gajuwaka area.
Both Gangarao and Stalin had also won in 2007 and in this election they had won with good margins defeating the YSR Congress Party.
As part of an understanding, the TDP did not field candidates in both the wards.
Both the wards are located in industrial areas and close to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
The issue of privatisation of the VSP appears to have helped them in winning.
Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gangarao said the employees to the VSP had reposed faith in him and the CPI(M) and he would use the platform of the GVMC council to voice their concern.
Mr. Stalin said that the win has motivated him and the CPI to take up the fight against privatisation of the VSP more vigorously.
Out of the total 98 wards, the CPI (M) had contested in 19 wards and the CPI had put up its candidates in six wards.
