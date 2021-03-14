GVMC polls: Congress fails to open account

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 March 2021 17:49 IST

The party won elections in 1992, 1997 and 2002

Once considered to be a formidable political party in the district, the Congress appears to have completely lost its hold.

In the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) polls, it had fielded candidates from 67 out of total 98 wards in the corporation and had won none. None of its candidates were even seen giving a close fight to any of the political parties such as YSRCP, TDP, BJP, JSP or the Left parties.

But it should be remembered that the party had won the corporation polls thrice out of five polls that the corporation has gone through since 1981.

Visakhapatnam was upgraded to corporation in 1981 and in the first election in 1981-82, the BJP had won the election and NSN Reddy was the first Mayor of the city.

Thereafter, in 1986-87, the election was won by the TDP and D.V. Subba Rao was elected as Mayor.

Since then from 1992 to 2002, when the last election was held, the Congress had won all the three polls in 1992, 1997 and 2002, pipping the TDP to the post.

The Mayors who were elected by Congress include Sabbam Hari, Rajana Ramani and Pulusu Janardhana Rao.

In the last election in 2002, the Congress had won with 38 seats out a total of 72, but this time it scored a golden duck.