GVMC poll campaign hits feverish pitch

B. Madhu Gopal

08 March 2021 00:57 IST

Candidates make all-out efforts to woo voters; steel plant privatisation move becomes a major issue

Campaigning for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) polls reached a feverish pitch on Sunday as the candidates made all-out efforts to woo the voters, particularly the undecided ones.

The proposal of the Union government to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has become a major issue for all political parties in the elections to target their rivals. The BJP stands singled out on the issue as the State BJP leaders, who initially opposed privatisation of VSP, seem to have been silenced by their central leadership. Its alliance partner Jana Sena Party(JSP) seems to be toeing the line of the State BJP on the issue.

The ruling YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) candidates are ahead in the poll campaign with the party finalising the nominees before other parties. Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has taken upon himself the task of campaigning on behalf of the party nominees in all the wards. Ministers Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Kurasala Kannababu were among the other campaigners.

The YSRCP is banking on the decision to make Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of the State, welfare schemes launched by the State government and promise of providing a solution to the long-pending issue of ‘panchagramalu’ (Simhachalam lands).

The roadshow by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and campaign by TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, has rejuvenated the sagging spirit of the party nominees, who seemed to be directionless till then. Mr. Naidu has targeted Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy during his roadshows.Mr. Naidu tried to convince the people that in the name of decentralised development, the YSRCP government was trying to create discord among the people of the three regions. He recalled his services to the city during Cyclone Hudhud. He also alleged that the State government was hand-in-glove with the Union government in the plan to privatise the VSP.

The TDP in its election manifesto has promised waiver of property tax, stopping privatisation of VSP, holding job melas once in six months, hiking the salaries of sanitation workers and reopening of Anna Canteens.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that POSCO Steel representatives had called on Mr. Naidu during his tenure as Chief Minister and held talks with him on investment in the State. They alleged that the TDP president was obsessed with Amaravati and neglecting the rest of the State.

The Left parties are optimistic of winning good ground in the industrial areas as they have been fighting for allotment of captive mines to the VSP and against its privatisation for the past few decades. The BJP leaders are highlighting the funds sanctioned to Visakhapatnam under the Smart City project and other schemes and allege that the YSRCP government was claiming the schemes as its own.