GVMC plans to sterilise over 15,000 stray dogs in Visakhapatnam

July 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has requested the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) of the State government to facilitate sterilisation surgeries of stray dogs at its clinics in the city.

While the civic body has only one animal shelter in Arilova, the AHD has veterinary clinics at China Gadili, Gandhigram, Gopalapatnam and Gajuwaka as well as the veterinary polyclinic near Jagadamba Junction.

The civic body is planning to perform surgeries on 15,000 stray dogs, including 8,000 female and 7,000 male dogs, by using all the operation theatres with the support of the AHD. This process will start from July 24.

Fifteen dog-catching teams will also be deployed specially for the programme, which will also include the administration of rabies vaccine to the stray dogs, before releasing them back in the areas from where they were picked up.

“We used to perform only up to 25 surgeries at own animal shelter in Arilova. Now, we will be able to cover at least 150 surgeries a day to reach the target of around 15,000 stray dogs. We will hold a meeting today on the sterilisation programme in the presence of the Mayor. We will be able to start the programme from July 24,” GVMC Veterinary Officer Dr. N. Kishore told The Hindu.

The GVMC has estimated that the entire operation would cost ₹5 lakh (₹250 on the sterilisation and vaccination of each dog).

The stray dog menace is most acute at Arilova, Kancharapalem, Vepagunta, Bhimili, Anakapalli, Madhurawada, Sagar Nagar, Visalakshingar, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Maharanipeta and Venkojipalem.

“We can control the dog menace by creating proper awareness among the citizens about maintaining the streets properly. Society needs a dog as it is an ancient procedure to control theft. Scientifically, dogs are one of the animals that are part of our ecosystem,” Dr. Kishore said.