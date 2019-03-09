GVMC plans to pump water from Raiwada reservoir

With the possible water woes owing to poor rainfall and distribution network problems staring on its face, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is now making arrangements for pumping water from Raiwada reservoir to meet the summer needs of the city. It’s a first attempt of sorts to pump water from the dead storage level of Raiwada reservoir. In the past, it was almost a regular necessity for the Visakhapatnam Industrial Water Supply Company (VIWSCO) to pump water from the dead storage of Yeleru reservoir.

With the Purushottapatnam Lift Scheme becoming operational, it had used the second stage lift near Yeleru to pump water into Yeleru reservoir during the Godavari floods. As a result, more than 16 tmcft of water is stored in the reservoir now.

Permission obtained

As a practice, water flows by gravity until the water level in the Raiwada reservoir reaches 99 metres. Given that the present water level is at 101.83 metre, officials say estimates indicate that water would flow by gravity until May 6.

According to sources, the permission for pumping water from Raiwada reservoir has been obtained. “Consequently, tenders have been called for the pumping operation for 50 days at a cost of nearly ₹ 2 crore. In its summer action plan, the GVMC has proposed to begin pumping from January 6, but a few spells of rain improved the situation, postponing the move,” sources say. As of now, around 27 MGD of water has been released from the reservoir. By the time, it reaches the Narava filtration plant through an open canal of more than 50 km, only 14 MGD to 15 MGD water is received. After filtration, the water is supplied to areas from Gopalapatnam to Muralinagar.

In the event of rain in the interregnum, the pumping operation will be cancelled, the sources add.

Distribution issues

With sufficient water available in the Yeleru reservoir even after meeting the agricultural needs and that of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a part of the shortage is expected to be met from it.