GVMC plans to develop three theme-based beach-front arenas to boost tourism in Visakhapatnam

January 15, 2024 - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a first of its kind, as part of beach-front development, the Greater Visakhaptnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is mulling to set up three theme-based beach-front arenas at different coastal stretches in the city.

Measures have already been initiated to set up eco-friendly turtle theme-based beach-front arena near Sagar Nagar Beach. During December last year, the GVMC had sought permission to set up ‘Turtle Beach’ over a five-acre space near Sagar Nagar Beach. The GVMC intends to develop the beach area with the cooperation from the Forest Department. Designs were prepared for the project with an estimated budget of ₹15 crore. An interpretation centre is proposed to create awareness about the Olive Ridley turtles. The beach space will also have a coffee shop, toilets, shacks, furniture, a HDPE floating bridge/walkway in the blue waters water, landscaping and others.

Apart from it, GVMC is also planning to set up a ‘yoga and meditation theme-based beach-front arena on the beach space near ISKCON temple area. Another proposal was to have ‘sports beach’ near Jodugullapalem, said GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, in an interaction with The Hindu. The civic body has engaged six beach cleaning machines to clear debris along the coastal stretches between RK Beach and Rushikonda. In the last eight months, most of the beach stretches like Jodugullapalem, Tenneti Park and Mangamaripeta, were revived by clearing unwanted plants and debris. Sagar Nagar Beach was given a facelift with all facilities, making it as another tourist attraction. These beaches have been receiving a good number of tourists and has also reduced pressure on the existing beaches. The GVMC’s proposals to revive some beach stretches with beach-front development will give a huge boost to tourism, as per the GVMC officials. Recently, the GVMC Commissioner has ordered the officials to improve greenery along the medians with good decorative plants and footpaths in between RK Beach and Bheemunipatnam coastal stretch. He has also suggested the setting up of vertical gardens wherever necessary.

