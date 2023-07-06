GVMC plans new initiative to increase green cover on roads

July 06, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With the monsoon setting in, the municipal corporation is taking strides to increase the roadside green cover in the city.

In the name of ‘Green My Street’, the civic body is coming with up a unique concept to take up mass plantation programme targeting streets/colonies from the second week of July. The corporation is assigning the responsibility of this plantation drive to amenity secretaries.

Recently, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma had conducted a meeting with amenity secretaries working under the GVMC limits. During the meeting, he has announced that electricity under GVMC, sapling plantation, greenery development and junctions development will be merged in Engineering (Public Works) wing. The responsibility of these works has been given to amenity secretaries.

The secretaries were asked to identify 30-, 40- and 60-feet roads in their sachivalayam limits and take steps to increase greenery. He has also directed them to check electric poles, underground drainage, street lighting, water pipes and cable wires before planning sapling plantations. In this regard, the GVMC has designed a special app and the IT team has been giving training to the secretaries on how to use the app.

“In Vizag, generally a street comprises of road, median, footpath, drainage, street lights. In many areas, we miss plantations. As part ‘Green My Street’, we plan to plant trees which can give a good canopy. Our attempt is to redefine what exactly a street is,” said Mr. Saikanth Varma.

After completing the ongoing training programme, the amenity secretaries will identify streets/colonies which have scope for plantation programmes and do the needful, he said.

“Canopy trees will be selected based on the availability of space and the structure of the street. Once we begin our programme, we would include Public Sector Units, NGOs, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and other organisations,” the Commissioner added.