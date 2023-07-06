HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC plans new initiative to increase green cover on roads

In the name of ‘Green My Street’, the civic body is coming with up a unique concept to take up mass plantation programme targeting streets/colonies from the second week of July

July 06, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A canopy of trees lining the main road near Makavarapalem in Anakapalli district.

A canopy of trees lining the main road near Makavarapalem in Anakapalli district. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

With the monsoon setting in, the municipal corporation is taking strides to increase the roadside green cover in the city.

In the name of ‘Green My Street’, the civic body is coming with up a unique concept to take up mass plantation programme targeting streets/colonies from the second week of July. The corporation is assigning the responsibility of this plantation drive to amenity secretaries.

Recently, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma had conducted a meeting with amenity secretaries working under the GVMC limits. During the meeting, he has announced that electricity under GVMC, sapling plantation, greenery development and junctions development will be merged in Engineering (Public Works) wing. The responsibility of these works has been given to amenity secretaries.

The secretaries were asked to identify 30-, 40- and 60-feet roads in their sachivalayam limits and take steps to increase greenery. He has also directed them to check electric poles, underground drainage, street lighting, water pipes and cable wires before planning sapling plantations. In this regard, the GVMC has designed a special app and the IT team has been giving training to the secretaries on how to use the app.

“In Vizag, generally a street comprises of road, median, footpath, drainage, street lights. In many areas, we miss plantations. As part ‘Green My Street’, we plan to plant trees which can give a good canopy. Our attempt is to redefine what exactly a street is,” said Mr. Saikanth Varma.

After completing the ongoing training programme, the amenity secretaries will identify streets/colonies which have scope for plantation programmes and do the needful, he said.

“Canopy trees will be selected based on the availability of space and the structure of the street. Once we begin our programme, we would include Public Sector Units, NGOs, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and other organisations,” the Commissioner added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.