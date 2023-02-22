GVMC planning to construct 100-MLD desalination plant at Appikonda in Visakhapatnam

February 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is mulling to construct a 100-MLD desalination plant at Appikonda area. In this regard, Commissioner P. Raja Babu conducted a meeting with the officials of Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) and IDE Technologies at the GVMC office here on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Commissioner discussed on developing the plant under PPP mode. He said that after preparing a plan, they would send proposals to the State Government after which action could be initiated. Chief Engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, Superintending Engineer K.V.N. Ravi were present. Representatives from APUIAML Chetan and Srinivas attended.