GVMC planing to appoint Indian cricketer K.S. Bharat as Environmental Brand Ambassador of Visakhapatnam

If Bharat promotes eco-friendly issues, it will definitely bring a change among the young minds, says Municipal Commissioner

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha has requested Indian Cricketer K. Srikar Bharat to be the Environmental Brand Ambassador for GVMC-Visakhapatnam to promote environmental issues and inspire citizens to protect the environment. Mr. Bharat met Mr. Lakshmisha at his chambers here on Tuesday.

Mr. Lakshmisha interacted with Mr. Bharat and explained him about the activities being taken up by the GVMC, including door-to-door garbage collection, awareness campaigns on source segregation and home compositing techniques among the citizens. The GVMC Commissioner briefed him about the civic body’s initiative to put a complete ban on single-use plastic from June 5 to combat plastic pollution and the ongoing awareness campaigns to encourage people to shift towards cloth bags as alternative to plastic.

Mr. Bharat said that making a small change in our daily lives can bring a huge impact and a remarkable change in the environment. He said that people can play their part to protect the environment by just carrying their own cloth bags, water bottles made of copper without going for the plastic ones. He also stressed on the need for conservation of water, energy and other natural resources, for the future generations. People have to realise that we are just tenants on this earth and the resources should be passed on to the next generation, he said.

The Indian Cricketer also added that he personally follows home composting techniques at home by using all the household wastes, peeled vegetables and kitchen scrap which can be useful for soil enrichment. Appreciating the initiative of the officials to conduct beach cleaning programmes during weekends, as part of ‘Sagara Theerana Swachhta’ programme, Mr. Bharat also spoke about beach pollution.

Impressed with Mr. Bharat’s environmental awareness, Mr. Lakshmisha has asked him to be the environmental Brand Ambassdor, for which the cricketer responded positively. Mr Lakshmisha said that he would take steps in this direction.

“Bharat is a talent from Visakhapatnam. I have seen a number of youth, especially budding children, are fans of him. If Mr. Bharat promotes environment issues, it will definitely bring a change among the young minds,” Mr. Lakshmisha said.

Mr. Lakshmisha and the Additional Commissioner S.S. Varma felicitated K.S. Bharat, who is about to leave for England along with Indian men’s cricket team where the team will be playing a test match from July 1. Mr. Lakshmisha wished Bharat good luck.