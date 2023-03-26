GVMC organises marathon, carnival on Beach Road to engage citizens ahead of G-20 meet in Visakhapatnam

March 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting to engage citizens, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised a City Marathon and a Carnival on the Beach Road here on Sunday. Being a weekend, a large number of people enthusiastically took part in the events.

Elderly persons, college students, youth, members from various NGOs, staff from GVMC, district administration and various government departments attended the event. Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Audimulapu Suresh, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath , Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and District Collector A Mallikarjuna flagged off the 3k, 5k and 10k runs from Kali Matha temple.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Suresh said that the GVMC has been organising a series of events as a curtain raiser for the G-20 working group committee meeting. They included yoga event, mock G-20 meeting, kite festival, boat racing and a marathon. He said that the response to the marathon was huge and over 3,000 people attended it. These type of events would help place Visakhapatnam, the upcoming executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, on the global map, he said.

Mr. Amarnath said that the State Government has used the opportunity to organise G-20 meet from March 28 and has worked hard to showcase Visakhapatnam as one of the most beautiful destinations.

Seethakonda view point inaugurated

Later, in the afternoon, the officials inaugurated ‘Seethakonda view point’ which was developed at a cost of ₹2.13 crore.

Ms. Rajini said that ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting, Seethakonda view point, Sagar Nagar Beach, Gudlavanipalem beach, Jodugullapalem beach and a few other beaches along the coastal corridor are being developed.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said that footpaths, culverts, bridges, railings and walls were being painted, right from Kailasagiri to Thimmapuram,