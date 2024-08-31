ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC opens Public Grievance Redressal System help desk in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 31, 2024 09:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

People can lodge their grievances at the help desk counters from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days, says the GVMC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Staff working at the Public Grievance Redressal System help desk counters at the GVMC office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) now has a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) help desk at the main office, which will function every working day for the citizens.

Apart from the PGRS programme being held every Monday, people can now lodge their grievances at the counter, which will be opened from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every working day (except public holidays). The decision to open the help desk was made in view of increasing number of grievances under the corporation limits and also to address the issues at the earliest.

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar inaugurated the PGRS help desk here on Saturday along with the other officials.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that the help desk will have five different counters – Revenue, Town Planning, UCD, Engineering and Public Health. in which people have to submit their representations accordingly.

The staff available at the counter will receive the grievance and upload them in the State Government-run PGRS website. The complaint will be forwarded to the department authorities concerned for action, he said.

