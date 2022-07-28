Visakhapatnam: GVMC on its toes as dengue cases inch up

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha checking water drums as part of an anti-larval operation during a morning visit to a colony, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

July 28, 2022 20:34 IST

91 cases were reported in July alone

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is cautiously monitoring the steady rise in the number of dengue cases across the city.

‘Dengue Rapid Action Teams’ have been formed with five staff each, who will conduct anti-larval operations at vulnerable areas in the city as part of an action plan formed to control the mosquito menace.

The district has reported 91 dengue cases this month alone out of 454 rapid tests that were conducted at various places, according to the District Malaria Wing. The total number of dengue cases registered this year so far is 322. Of these, almost all cases are from core areas of the city while only a handful were reported from suburbs such as Anandapuram.

The GVMC has identified areas in Gnanapuram, Madhurawada, Beach Road and Pendurthi as vulnerable, said GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha. Some cases have been reported even from high-rise apartments in the city, he said.

“The rapid action teams will conduct operations like fogging, spraying, and covering a radius of 1 km from the house where a case has been reported. All possible breeding spots will be destroyed by the team. The same team would then conduct awareness campaigns in the area and will educate the people on steps to be taken to keep dengue at bay.. The teams will function under a special officer,” he said.

According to Mr. Lakshmisha, there are 328 malaria department staff, but keeping in view the seasonal diseases, they are roping in an additional 300 personnel on an outsourcing basis.

The District Collector has sanctioned funds to procure two lakh rapid test kits. Procurement of additional machinery is under way, he said.

The Commissioner added that awareness campaigns on the seasonal diseases, especially on the possible places of breeding points of mosquitoes, will be conducted extensively among the public. The civic chief said that he has instructed officials to ensure the Sachivalayam staff and ANMs conduct fever survey in their limits to identify cases.