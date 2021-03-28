Visakhapatnam

GVMC officials project ₹4,029 cr. revenue, ₹4,053 cr. expenditure

In the year 2021-22, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has projected an income of ₹4,029.73 crore, while the projected expenditure is about ₹4,053.62 crore. With an opening balance of ₹225.61 crore, the GVMC intends to end the year with a closing balance of ₹201.73 crore.

Coming to the receipts, the GVMC intends to generate revenue receipts to the tune of ₹1,693.35 crore and capital receipts of ₹2,336.38 crore. On the expenditure side, the GVMC has projected revenue expenditure of ₹1,402.22 crore and capital expenditure of ₹2,651.40 crore. In revenue generation, the corporation has earmarked about ₹450 crore in the form property tax and ₹237 crore in assigned revenue. It has also earmarked revenue generation of about ₹188 crore through Building Penalisation Scheme and Building Plan Approval. The GVMC also expects about ₹23 crore in the form of service charges and about ₹50 crore in the form of vacant land taxes. A total of ₹275 crore has been earmarked for bulk and semi-bulk water charges, while ₹60 crore revenue is expected from tap rate charges.

Expected grants

The civic body is expecting about ₹146 crore through the 15th Finance Commission grants and about ₹288 crore from externally aided projects. About ₹24 crore grant is expected as part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The GVMC intends to spend a major share on engineering works. About ₹40 crore has been earmarked for maintenance of GVMC roads and ₹20 crore for filling of potholes. About ₹65 crore is proposed to be spent on CC roads, while ₹40 crore is proposed for laying B.T roads. A sum of ₹40 crore is proposed to be spent on roads upgradation and widening. The corporation has also proposed to spend ₹55 crore on stormwater drains, ₹35 crore on open drains, ₹20 crore on community halls, ₹10 crore on footpaths, ₹10 crore on beach development and ₹25 crore on secretariat buildings.

Coming to public health- sanitation expenses (outsourcing wages), the corporation has earmarked about ₹150 crore. For garbage clearance/door-to-door waste collection, about ₹82 crore is being reserved.Similarly, about ₹120 crore has been earmarked for water supply pipelines and ₹20 crore is likely to spent on sewerage lines. A sum of ₹15 crore was proposed for works related to new reservoirs. The GVMC also intends to spend₹60 crore on LED/EESL lighting. A sum of ₹127.34 crore has been reserved for horticulture works, while ₹15 crore was earmarked for MEPMA, SHG trainings, livelihood centres in Urban Community Development (UCD) wing.

The corporation has also proposed ₹22.98 crore budget for education and ₹33.90 crore for JNNURM houses. About ₹288 crore has been earmarked for externally aided projects and ₹100 crore for AMRUT.

