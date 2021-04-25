GVMC officials demolish under-construction building of TDP leader

‘It was constructed by occupying the space earmarked for a highway’

Officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) demolished a multi-storied building, under construction, which belongs to former MLA and senior TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao, saying it is unauthorised, at Old Gajuwaka Junction here on Sunday.

‘Heated argument’

Staff from the Town Planning wing accompanied by the police, started the demolition from 3 a.m. According to the officials, the building was constructed by occupying the space earmarked for a highway. Tension prevailed when Mr. Srinivasa Rao along with the TDP supporters reached the spot and had a heated argument with the police and other officials.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSR Congress Party has targeted him as he turned down YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s invitation to join the party. He alleged that the officials have started demolition without giving any notice. The TDP leader said that he had taken the permission for construction and would move the court on the issue.

‘Vindictive politics’

The TDP leaders from the city and State condemned the incident. TDP leader Nara Lokesh tweeted that the YSR Congress Party government was busy in taking revenge and demolishing properties of Opposition party leaders, when people were in a state of panic due to the COVID-19. He alleged that it was unfortunate that a leader, who has been fighting against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), was being victimised.

Senior TDP leaders Ayyanna Patrudu, Chinarajappa, K Atchannaidu and TDP MLA Visakhapatnam (East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that this was vindictive politics.